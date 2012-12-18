Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- As technology evolves, many realtors struggle to stay relevant and provide listings in a way that will quickly sell homes and keep potential buyers in the know in the places where they’re most likely to look. Considering the worldwide popularity and adoption of mobile devices, an app is a great place for realtors to start. Unfortunately, entry into the app marketplace has been an expensive and time consuming process. At least it used to be before the Fantastic4Realtors app building platform launched!



This just launched app creator from those crazy property primates at Infinite Monkeys, offers real estate agents a painless way to build a mobile app with no coding knowledge or skill. These apps can be built in just minutes and are completely free to build and launch. This allows busy realtors to get back to doing what they do best - listing, showing and selling homes - as quickly and efficiently as possible without worrying over how to create an app for iPhone, Android and HTML5 smartphones.



The Fantastic4Realtors app creation platform was designed to meet all of the requirements realtors and estate agents look for in promoting their properties. These include:



- Photo slideshows & virtual walkthroughs of the property

- Custom videos supporting the sale and introducing prospective buyers and clients to the agent

- Click-to-call for instant connection

- One-Click directions back to the property from anywhere

- Integrated Twitter & Blog feeds

- Google Maps mash-ups with info about the neighborhood

- Links to the agent’s other listed properties

- Inquiry forms sent from right within the app

- Free Custom QR codes that can be printed on each property’s For Sale sign.



Jay Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Monkeys says: “Apps created with our top-secret-mobile-app-construction-machine offer realtors an effective way to differentiate properties, and put them in front of potential buyers at the exact time and place they are thinking about making that purchase decision. Just because they may not know how to make an app doesn’t mean realtors can’t have one, using our drag-and-drop app platform”



A Fantastic4Realtors custom mobile app allow realtors the perfect platform to share their skills and knowledge with existing and potential clients as well as a central location for available listings and property details. Since the platform is free and an app can be built in just minutes, realtors also have the option to create a unique app for each of their listings, accessible via a QR code on a for sale sign.



About Fantastic4Realtors:

Fantastic4Realtors, one of a Baker’s Dozen of vertical market app creation platforms from the Infinite Monkeys team, provides all of the tools realtors need to create their own realtors apps for free and with no coding. Stay connected with Fantastic4Realtors via Facebook and Twitter.



About Infinite Monkeys:

Infinite Monkeys is a self-serve drag-and-drop platform that enables anyone to make your own mobile app for iPhone, Android & HTML5 smartphones - without any coding. With three pricing options, from free to just $99, Infinite Monkeys brings custom mobile apps within the reach of small businesses. By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, Infinite Monkeys aims to be the largest publisher of free mobile apps by the end of 2013.



To learn more about how Infinite Monkeys is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.infinitemonkeys.mobi and follow @oo_monkeys on Twitter