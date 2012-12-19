AZChia Offers Reusable Shopping Bag with Every Purchase

Prescott, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- When customers make purchases from AZChia for the month of January, they will not only be receiving chia seeds that will greatly improve their mental and physical health, they’ll also receive one free reusable shopping bag with each multi-bag chia order. As if the benefits of chia seeds weren’t enough, the shopping bag will be useful in many different scenarios.



Chia seeds are rich in important nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. According to a spokesperson from AZChia, these qualities make their seeds “great for customers of all kinds, but especially for vegans.” AZChia is a leader in sales of chia seeds, and countless customers trust the company so much that they don’t buy chia seeds anywhere else. AZChia provides chia seeds of the highest quality at extremely competitive prices.



In addition to their exceptional products and customer service, the AZChia website also provides customers with detailed information about the seeds, themselves. Many people don’t realize the health benefits of chia seeds, and there is a lot to learn about the elusive plant. For example, though chia is a plant, the health benefits come from consuming just its seed. The website also contains a wide variety of recipes in which chia seeds are an ingredient, so that people can find delicious ways to make chia seed part of their everyday life.



About AZChia

Dr. Wayne Coates, who has a PhD in Agricultural Engineering, founded AZChia.com in 1991. He specializes in the production, evaluation and commercialization of chia seed. With a focus on crop and equipment development, he has conducted extensive testing to find better, more efficient ways to grow chia and harvest the nutritious seeds for human consumption. Dr. Coates is also a Professor Emeritus in the Office of Arid Land Studies at The University of Arizona.