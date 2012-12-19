Parents Increasingly Seeking Natural Health Products and Solutions for Kids

Pittsford, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Maty’s Healthy Products, a leader in all-natural remedies for children, has been awarded a 2012 National Parenting Publications Award for Maty's All Natural Kids Cough Syrup and Baby Chest Rub. This popular product was chosen, among an evaluation of hundreds of submissions, for its innovation, safety, quality and the degree to which it makes parenting easier. The kids cough syrup and baby chest rub received high praise for its food-based ingredients with no harmful side effects. In recent years, more parents have turned to natural alternatives to conventional medications, to avoid synthetic pharmaceuticals and return to natural remedies for cough.



Carolyn Harrington, cofounder of Maty's Healthy Products, was honored to receive the award. “We focus on creating products that promote holistic health and wellness for the entire family. I’m thrilled that so many parents and children found relief with our kids cough syrup and chest rub – it’s an effective remedy, with absolutely no harmful ingredients or side effects.”



About Maty’s Healthy Products

Founded in 2008, Maty’s Healthy Products has grown to be a leader in all-natural remedies. The company believes in the benefits of holistic care, and creates all-natural products that are good for both the body and the environment. A blend of age-old knowledge and healing recipes are combined to effectively treat and restore the body, naturally, with no artificial preservatives, color additives or artificial sweeteners. No corn, dairy, wheat, soy or yeast is ever added, and all products are gluten-free and made in America, using socially responsible practices. For more information, visit: www.matyshp.com.