Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Electrolytes can be classified as a collection of essential minerals crucial in both muscle and nerve function. These minerals include magnesium, potassium, and sodium, and play an integral part in fluid balance in the body. Dieting as well as other natural causes can severely deplete electrolytes in the body, with symptoms ranging from headache, muscle aches, irritability, fatigue, and bloating among other side effects. In addition to natural causes, dieting and weight loss can lead to depletion of electrolytes in the body, throwing off fluid levels, and leading to similar symptoms. In a continuing effort to provide clients with the most natural, healthy, and safe weight loss available, and as a result of finding currently available electrolyte replacement products inferior for their clients, Diet Doc has developed new electrolyte replacement powder, superior at delivering much needed electrolytes to their dieters. Muscle contraction is dependent upon the presence of calcium, sodium, and potassium. Without sufficient levels of these key electrolytes, muscle weakness or severe muscle contractions like spasms may occur. This new electrolyte powder is designed to provide optimal electrolyte delivery without compromising quality or affordability. CEO of Diet Doc Julie Wright adds that "Anyone suffering from electrolyte imbalance, whether resulting from long hot days working outside, strict nutrition plans, dieting, or even athletes who demand optimal performance, Diet Doc's new electrolyte replacement powder delivers more electrolytes than the leading sports drink at a fraction of the cost." Diet Doc has achieved the perfect balance of essential electrolyte ions to create the most effective electrolyte replacement supplement available.



hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans offers their new electrolyte replacement powder nationwide, thus Dieter or athlete alike can benefit from the highest quality electrolyte replacement powder. When used in conjunction with Diet Doc's hCG weight loss plan, electrolyte powder helps replenish essential nutrients lost during low calorie dieting, and an hCG diet should be supplemented with their new electrolyte powder to ensure maximum health and efficacy of the weight loss plan.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



