Casino General Manager Fights Smoking Ban on Gambling Grounds

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Supporters of a proposed smoking ban in St. Joseph are wondering why the gambling floor at St. Jo Frontier Casino is exempt from the ban while bars and restaurants are being forced to go smoke-fee.



The casino’s general manger argues that revenue would drop 25 to 30 percent should the ban include the gambling floor. This, the manager says, would result in the cost of losing tons of community jobs.



"It's a business model that doesn't work. Most of the time, a person goes to a casino to gamble, smoke and drink, and if they can't do all three of them at the same time, they go somewhere else where they can," general manager Craig Travers told the St. Joseph News-Press.



The City Council is scheduled to have a series of hearings to discuss the ordinance and its effect on the community. The ordinance was originally drafted to exclude the casino in order to keep it competitive, said Debra Bradley, City Health Department Director.



In the meantime, those residents who do smoke and may face the risk of having to drop their traditional cigarettes inside St. Jo Frontier Casino should consider trying an EverSmoke Electronic Cigarette, an alternative smoking device. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



“An EverSmoke e-Cig is the perfect way to go smoke-free. If not for the sake of one’s health but maybe because of a city mandated ordinance. Whatever the reason may be, it certainly is the better smoking option that won’t pollute the body with toxics,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.