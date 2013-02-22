Medcom Offers Access to a Free Online CE Course via Its Website

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Medcom, a leading provider of multi-media educational materials for healthcare professionals, is offering a complimentary online continuing education course through its website. After a short registration process, individuals are able to participate in a course at no charge, as a way to explore online course offerings and emerging areas in different fields. This opportunity supports the rising popularity of MOOCs – massive open online courses – and the country’s evolving philosophy on affordable and convenient access to education.



The registration process required to participate in this process asks for basic contact information and prompts users to create an online login and password. Information on system requirements is s available on the Medcom website.



Currently, the Medcom library offers more than 1,000 online, 500 medical video, print and CD-ROM titles it has independently produced, purchased and/or distributed. These advanced solutions provide an efficient means to earn the credits required for continuing education in a range of healthcare fields.



About MedcomRN

For more than 40 years, Medcom-Trainex has served as a leading producer and distributor of multi-media healthcare education materials for healthcare professionals, patients and health-conscious individuals. Medcom is recognized as the largest source for nursing education videos programs in North America and is the recipient of over 50 major awards for excellence, including an Emmy. Medcom operates two regional offices in addition to its Southern California corporate center. For more information and access to free continuing education coursework, visit: www.medcomrn.com.