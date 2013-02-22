ChurchLoan.net Debuts Online Tool for Quick Church Loan Quotes

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- ChurchLoan.net, a leader in church financing, has developed and launched an online ‘Quick Quote’ tool to allow users to instantaneously receive a loan quote. The free ‘Quick Quote’ tool uses information such as location, loan amount requested, and credit history to allow users to view their church financing options. This new online tool will work in conjunction with ChurchLoan.net’s ‘Live Chat’ feature allowing users to instant message with company representatives. The ‘Quick Quote’ tool can be accessed on the front page of their website.



“We at ChurchLoan.net want to make our website so user-friendly that it’s almost as if customers were meeting with us in-person,” said a ChurchLoan.net representative. “Our new ‘Quick Quote’ tool along with our ‘Live Chat’ options is designed to move us closer to that goal. Ultimately, everything we do is dedicated to helping people construct places of worship through church refinance, church loans, and other forms of church financing.”



ChurchLoan.net provides, on average, over $100,000,000 a year in church loans throughout the United States. Their services to churches of all sizes include loans to purchase, renovate, refinance, and construct. Their church financing projects have ranged from $150,000 to $24,500,000.



About ChurchLoan.net

ChurchLoan.net began with the belief that churches deserve specialized financial services; that too often, conventional financial firms treat churches like for-profit businesses. With the recognition that churches have special financial needs and constraints, ChurchLoan.net began to help construct churches all over the United States. Thanks to hard work and consistent innovation, ChurchLoan.net provides over $100,000,000 a year in church financing. As a result, they were named the 49th fastest growing financial services firm in the United States by Inc. Magazine in 2008. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.churchloan.net, call them at 800.710.6762, or join them on Facebook.