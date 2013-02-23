Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- ATBMH.com, the website of the popular material handling company A.T.B. Material Handling, is offering their vital layout consultation services to companies across the West Coast. This comes as good news to companies who are seeking expert layout consultation services to best improve the efficiency of their business operations. As long time experts in the field, A.T.B. Material Handling is particularly well sought after for their high standards and effectiveness.



Since the global economic downturn of 2007/2008 and its years of subsequent economic recession, companies have been working especially hard to improve efficiency to best weather the economic storm. As such, businesses large and small alike have sought out ways to cut waste and fully utilize the resources they already have. This drive for efficiency has allowed A.T.B. Material Handling to lead the way in bringing efficiency solutions to companies building new facilities or seeking to reconfigure existing spaces.



They offer experienced consultation in mezzanine floor design for small parts storage, office accommodation and more. They are specialists at conveyor systems, dock levelers, in rack aisle lighting, and in rack sprinkler systems. Their professional staff can also offer expert advice on material handling trucks within the warehouse, hand pallet trucks, pallet wrap machines, counterbalance trucks and more.



A.T.B. Material Handling supplies a large variety of quality products, including their extensive inventory of used pallet racking. Their wire decks, forklifts, used pallet racks, and more come in many styles and system types. Their services are well sought after by companies of all sizes, and they look forward to continuing to offer their layout consultation services to help businesses maximize space and efficiency.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

Founded in 1995 by 40-year industry veteran Mark Spear, A.T.B. Material handling is a trusted buyer and seller of used racking and warehouse equipment throughout the West Coast. Since their humble beginning as a small operation, A.T.B. Material handling has since grown into a large business, occupying several acres of indoor and outdoor space. They proudly serve many expansive retail and wholesale customers with their best-in-class service standards and high quality products, including in demand pallet racks. For more information, visit www.atbmh.com or call them at (323) 726-9424.