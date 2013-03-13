New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Others" provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Devices market - South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel.. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Needle Free Injections. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
Scope
- Countries covered include South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel..
- Market size and company share data for Drug Delivery Devices market categories - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Needle Free Injections.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Devices market.
- Key players covered include GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Medpro (Pty) Ltd., Hospira, Inc. and Baxter International Inc.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Medpro (Pty) Ltd., Hospira, Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, 3M Health Care Ltd., Arcomed AG, Consort Medical plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Universal Medical Technologies Inc., INJEX - Equidyne Systems, Nipro Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical Incorporated, Samtronic, PharmaJet, Inc., Lifemed Ind. de Equipamentos e Art. Medicos Hospitalares S.A
