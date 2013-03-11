Profitable Sunrise Investors Encouraged to Contact State Regulators

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Profitable Sunrise investors seeking to recover lost money should immediately contact their state securities regulator. Nationwide List Of State Securities Regulators



James Paris will be doing a live Sunday night Internet broadcast to provide a forum for questions with a nationally known fraud investigator. Information on the live broadcast is available at the Profitable Sunrise Investigation site.



"This whole episode just makes me sick, especially knowing that the promoters targeted Christians claiming they were pastors, even using Bible verses. We are 100 percent focused on what we can do at ChristianMoney.com to get the facts out so that people are aware of what is happening on a day to day basis," said Paris from his Palm Coast, Florida office on Friday.