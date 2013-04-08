Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The Cornerstone community of Aiken, South Carolina is coming along nicely, thanks to the quality teams directed by Augusta home builder Bill Beazley Homes. The Cornerstone community is the newest community that Augusta home builder Bill Beazley Homes has to offer. The first Cornerstone home will be finished and ready for its new owners in early April. This first home is a beautiful 3537 square foot home that features four bedrooms and four baths. The Cornerstone community is conveniently located off Whiskey Road in Aiken, SC. This puts it conveniently in the range of restaurants and shopping, as well as nearby Aiken State Park, Hopelands Gardens and the H.O. Weeks activities center. All of the Cornerstone properties will fall into the top rated Chucker Creek, Kennedy and South Aiken school systems.



The Cornerstone community of Aiken is being carefully developed by Augusta home builder Bill Beazley Homes and will offer alternatives for all types of families and homeowners. The Cornerstone community plan features both attached and unattached homes, and a wide range of options, floor plans and sizes for both townhomes and single family homes. Cornerstone features green lawns, hiking trails and common areas for families to enjoy the outdoor seasons together. New underground utilities have been laid through the community plan, providing easy access for new lots and new homes. Augusta home builder Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering $4,000 in closing cost on new homes in the Cornerstone community.



