StockProfessors.com Penny Stocks to Watch: (OTCBB:BIZM, NORX, WGAS)

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The best resource for micro-cap stock news & information, StockProfessors.com offers a FREE newsletter highlighting the hottest penny stocks in the market.



We will make sure to keep you up to date with all the latest movers and shakers in the small cap industry.



Most importantly we will strive to give you this information in a timely fashion so you can put our research to work.



In order to receive our free penny stock alerts please go to - http://stockprofessors.com



Top Movers in Trade Volume include the following:



Biozoom, Inc. (BIZM) - BIZM 4.27 +15.41 37,825,048 9,502,440 the Company recently announced

The Biozoom (OTC QB: BIZM) scanner is the world's first portable, hand held device for the non-invasive transdermal analysis of antioxidants and other biomarkers in the human body. It replaces expensive, time consuming and invasive blood tests. At the a click of a button, the Biozoom scanner reflects a beam of light off the skin--using state-of-the-art optics developed with Carl Zeiss--



Norstra Energy, Inc.. (NORX) - NORSTRA ENERGY INC. WWW.NORSTRAENERGY.COM (OTCBB:NORX) (OTCQB:NORX) ("Norstra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the new location for the first well has been surveyed on the new 17,988 acre block and the 10 day notice and advertising period for issuance of the drilling permit will commence this week. The Company expects the permit to drill to be issued between July 1 to July 3. The location will be excavated after the holidays, but before July 11. The surface casing is scheduled to be set before July 18, depending on rig availability.



Worthington Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: WGAS) ("Worthington" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and drilling of oil and natural gas properties, announces plans to spud an oil well today in the Vidal Island Oil Field located in Concordia Parish, LA.

Worthington recently entered into a Participation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Britlind Resources, LLC ("Britlind") of Dallas, TX, covering participation in the Britlind #1 Well, which is scheduled to spud today. Per the terms of the Agreement, Worthington will receive a 20% Working Interest in the Britlind #1 Well. Britlind anticipates drilling a total of five wells in the Vidal Island Field, in which, Worthington intends to participate. Array Operating, LLC has been designated as the Contract Operator of the well.



We invite you to check out Stock Professors, and see for yourself how so many have benefited from our research. It cost nothing to join, and no obligation.



Simply sign up for FREE and start receiving our stock picks for a limited time.



Disclosure: Stock Professors is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Stock Professors is a wholly owned entity of a financial public relations firm. We have not been compensated by any of these companies. Please read our report and visit our website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contacts:



StockProfessors.com

244 Fifth Ave ste. 1470

New York, NY 10001

info@stockprofessors.com

http://www.stockprofessors.com



Press Release Contact:



Simon Black

info@stockprofessors.com

http://www.stockprofessors.com