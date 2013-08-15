New Energy research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Coiled Tubing (CT) is a continuously milled lengthy tubular product spooled onto a take-up reel with key service offerings in the oil and gas industry. The CT service market and fleet grew marginally in the recent past and will continue to grow at a moderate rate globally with Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and European markets on a higher positive front.
A CT unit usually comprises a set of equipment to perform standard continuous-length tubing operations in the oil and gas fields. Coiled tubes are generally made of low-alloy carbon-steel and range from 0.75 inches to 4 inches in diameter with single reel tubing lengths reaching 30,000 feet with yield strengths ranging from 55,000 PSI to 120,000 PSI. A standard CT unit comprises of four elements;reel, injector head, control cabin, and power rack.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
CT is used as a cost-effective solution for numerous well work and intervention applications with the key advantage of the ability to continuously circulate through the tubing while utilizing the CT pressure control equipment in treating a live well. The tool string at the bottom of the coil is known as Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA). It can be a simple jetting nozzle, to pump chemicals or cement through the coil or large string of logging tools.
The report analyzes the coiled tubing service market and active fleet in different regions. The report also provides a market overview of coiled tubing by different service types. Among these services, well intervention holds the biggest share with 78% of the total revenue in 2012. CT drilling holds 8% of the total share and other applications accounted for the remaining share of 14%.
CT SERVICES: GLOBAL OVERVIEW
Coiled Tubing Market
Source: Expert Interviews, MarketsandMarkets Analysis
For this report, major players in the market are identified through secondary and primary research. Based on that, their market shares are evaluated. This includes a study of the annual reports of top market players and interviews with key opinion leaders, such as CEOs, Directors, and marketing people.
The size of the overall market is determined by forecasting techniques based on coiled tubing fleet count, and E&P spending in different geographical regions which are validated through primary sources. The market data is available from 2011 to 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2013 to 2018.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Well Intervention Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Offshore Drilling Market By Services (Contract Drilling, Directional Drilling, Logging While Drilling), Applications (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater) And Geography-Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Oilfield Rental Market - Global Market Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Artificial Lift Market: By Types (Rod Lift, ESP, PCP, Gas Lift) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Hydraulic Fracturing Market By Resource & Well Type - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2017
- Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Types (Disinfection: Chlorine, UV, Ozone; Filtration: Granular, Adsorption, RO, MF, UF; Desalination, Testing), By Applications (Municipal, Industrial), & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Global Digital Oil Field Market By Services (Automation & Instrumentation, Information Technology) & Geography - Forecasts To 2022
- Oilfield Services Industry to 2017 - Technological Developments Expected to Propel Oilfield Investments by E&P Players
- Power Grid System Market In Subsea, By Offshore Power (Captive Generation, Wind Power, Others), Components (Cables, Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgears, Others) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Aqua Feed Market By End Consumption (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Others), By Additives, (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Others), By Geography: Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018