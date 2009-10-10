New Christian Author Garners Book of the Year Award

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2009 -- Instamation Network News - Reece Manley, spirituality expert and new Christian author, has gained another award. This time the spirituality expert and new Christian author has won the Instamation News Network Best Christian Book of the Year. The book Crossing Twice was the work which garnered the prize.



Crossing Twice: Answers from the Source recounts the true near death experience of Dr. Reece Manley during a five month battle with an advanced case of MRSA Pneumonia. Dr. Manley experienced crossing over into the afterlife and vividly describes the joyous peace, love and acceptance which await us all.



"It was a life altering experience. It changed so many facets of how I live," begins Dr. Manley. "The most significant change is in how I provide counseling to my clients. I had to resign any state licenses and become a pastoral counselor in order to share the news with my clients. There is so much love, peace and power to be used in our lives, right here, right now, which I understand since my crossing."



Crossing Twice: Answers from the Source also stands ready to make a perfect Christian Christmas gift. In addition, Crossing Twice has already won one Book of the Year title, garnered from the Texas-based Instanmation Information Network. Dr. Reece Manley, an established spirituality expert, is humbled by all of the attention. "I am very humbled but very excited to see Crossing Twice receiving such attention," says Dr. Manley.



Crossing Twice answers several of the top questions Dr. Reece Manley receives from his clients. And, as a spirituality expert, he delivers the answers with both science and spiritual authority. Questions include “Does it Hurt When We Die?” and “Is There a Hell?”



One reader, Michelle Plyer, has this to say, “This is going to be the best Christian Christmas gift for the entire season. Anybody wanting to give a perfect Christian Christmas gift will buy several copies. Dr. Manley is not only a spirituality expert, he is an amazingly funny, poignant author.”



Persons wishing to purchase Crossing Twice as one of the best Christian Christmas gifts can receive special pricing at http://www.spiritthinking.net.



Readers may order Crossing Twice: Answers from the Source, via Amazon (simply search Reece Manley in the first search bar) or directly at http://www.spiritthinking.net . The author may be reached at reece@manely.net.



