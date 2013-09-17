Sojos Now Offers Grain-Free Dog Food

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Sojos, purveyor of fine natural dog food, recently introduced a new dog food mix ideal for dogs with grains sensitivities and pet owners looking to supplement their pet’s diet with fruits and vegetables. Sojos grain-free dog food mix is gluten-free and is made from premium all natural ingredients like sweet potato, carrots, broccoli, celery, apples and other beneficial foods. Unlike kibble, this holistic dog food is homemade from natural ingredients dogs need to sustain a healthy weight and digestion.



The ingredients are dehydrated to be preserved and for convenience. At meal time, pet owners simply mix Sojos grain-free dog food mix with their choice of protein and water. The ingredients reabsorb the moisture and expand for a quick, homemade, healthy meal for dogs. When mixed with meat and water, one pound of Sojos makes approximately six pounds of fresh, raw dog food.



“We are happy to offer pets and their owners a grain-free, gluten-free alternative to traditional dog food,” said Ward, animal nutritionist and proprietor of Sojos. “Many mass manufactured brands of dog food use grain as their main ingredient. When eating this food some dogs may develop sensitivity to grain and suffer health problems. A grain-free, all-natural food like Sojos is an excellent option for pet owners who are concerned about their pet’s digestive health.”



Sojos also offers complete and original varieties of natural dog food. The original formulation allows pet owners to add their own choice of protein to the mix, while the complete version comes with already mixed in and dehydrated meat such as beef or turkey.



About Sojos

Sojos raw dog food mixes are made from scratch with whole foods. It's homemade dog food, made easy. Sojos offers a variety of grain-free options in our full line of all-natural pet food. Unlike kibble, Sojos has no fillers, no preservatives, and no artificial colors or flavors. Just simple, real ingredients like found in any home kitchen. To purchase Sojos grain-free dog food mix online or to find a local retailer, visit http://www.sojos.com/.