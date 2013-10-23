Wasatch County Professional Hypno-Birthing Specialist and Respected RN from "Nurturing Instincts," Debbie Gordon (SLC, Utah) Announces Alignment with DoTERRA Essential Oil MLM Company as "Diamond Consultant" in Sandy, Park City, Draper and City Creek

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Debbie Gordon is a wife and mother of 5 boys, a registered nurse, a doula, a Hypno Birthing Childbirth Educator and birth worker of nearly 30 years. She has been called the “baby whisperer” and her passion for creating calm, gentle, more comfortable birthing experiences for mothers and babies and families is evident with each of her clients. She has a deeply rooted faith and an innate trust that "God gave us everything we need to care for ourselves and our families...we just need to learn where to find it, how to utilize it and how to incorporate it into our daily routines."



She has been using essential oils for more than 25 years, but it wasn’t until she found DoTERRA that she experienced consistent therapeutic and life-changing results. Debbie uses DoTERRA essential oils in ev­ery aspect of her personal and professional life and uses the oils exclusively in caring for her family’s health and wellness needs. She feels obligated and passionate about sharing this information with others who are looking for better solutions and answers in safely and effectively managing their health concerns and truly believes that every home would be blessed with this information and in having DoTERRA products in their home! As a Diamond Independent Product Consultant, Debbie travels the nation and abroad educating individuals and family in safely using essential oils as their medicine cabinet.



801.913.2633

debbie@nurturinginstincts.com

www.nuturinginstincts.com



Utah BNI Advanced Training

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkDBucMYK30



ABOUT US

Debbie Gordon was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming, as the 7th child of 13. She grew up with a baby in her arms and from a young age wanted to be a nurse working with mothers and babies. Her desires were fulfilled as she was hired to work in Labor and Delivery as a graduate nurse in 1985 at the hospital there in Casper. She began working for IHC at LDS Hospital in the maternal/newborn, GYN/high-risk antepartum unit in 1988 after marrying her husband Jay and trained all the new hires from 1989-1994. After transferring to Alta View Hospital to work in Labor and Birthing in 1994, Debbie received her certification in childbirth education and began teaching.