Leading Non Profit Serving Chicago's LGBT Community Receives Contribution from Hosted VoIP Provider for Communications Project

Skokie, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2009 -- SNET Communications, a leading provider of Hosted Telephony Solutions based in Rosemont, IL, donated Cisco equipment worth more than $35,000 to Howard Brown Health Center in their recent migration to the SNET Hosted PbX platform.



SNET was able to seamlessly integrate their existing mulit site locations into one comprehensive network for voice and data traffic - saving the organization over 20% in operating budget per year.



Founded in 1974, Howard Brown is now one of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) organizations. With an annual budget of over $15 million, the agency serves more than 28,000 adults and youth each year in its diverse health and social service delivery system focused around seven major programmatic divisions: primary medical care, behavioral health, research, HIV/STD prevention, youth services, elder services, and community initiatives. Howard Brown is a multi-site operation based in Chicago and includes a main health and research center in the Uptown neighborhood, Triad Health practice at Illinois Masonic Hospital, the Broadway Youth Center, and three Brown Elephant resale shops in Chicago and Oak Park.



Ben Fine of Prime Telecommunications Inc., who worked closely with the teams from both SNET and Howard Brown on the implementation, said " It is amazing how we can improve performance, save valuable budget dollars and provide excellent solutions for non-profits that are motivated to embrace new technologies". SNET Communications provides hosted voice over IP (VoIP) solutions for businesses and organizations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Using a robust network and redundant services, SNET provides cost effective virtual telephony services for organizations ranging in size from 10 to over 600 extensions. Packages begin at $39.99 per license and include unlimited calling plans, unified messaging and call center applications.



The SNET donation to Howard Brown is part of its community responsibility and good corporate citizenship philosophy. Alex Fayn, co-Founder and President said, "We can change the world positively by improving communications one organization at a time. In order to do this, we have to empower organizations to make a change!".



SNET Communications was founded in 2001 and provides hosted communications services for businesses. With leading edge facilities located in central offices throughout the Chicago area, SNET provides the reliable and trusted hosted VoIP Pbx services to hundreds of businesses throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.



Founded in 1993, Prime Telecommunications, Inc. is a Nortel Authorized Reseller and Cisco Select Reseller, as well as a leading 5-Star SNET Business Partner.

