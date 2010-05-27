DLF Home Developers Offers New Housing Project “DLF Express Greens”

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2010 -- DLF Express Greens offers 3 and 4 bedroom flat in Manesar Gurgaon at affordable cost. DLF Express Greens Manesar Gurgaon contains all the modern specifications like Anti Skid Ceramic Tiles, Imported Laminated Wooden Flooring, Single Lever CP fittings, Stainless Steel Double bowl, single drain board kitchen sink, Back-up power of 6-7 KVA/Apartment, Multipurpose Room, Swimming Pool, Change Rooms & Gymnasium & Library and many more.



DLF Express Green Manesar Gurgaon is one of the paramount housing projects in the new developments offers quality apartments, town houses and independent floor living to the individuals.



DLF Group is well known name in real estate. DLF Group has completed many housing projects successfully in all over India. DLF group is team of extremely skilled professionals and equipped with latest technology, has expanded into the creation of world-class residential project, commercial offices, retail complexes, office cum retail projects and hotels.



Affinity Solutions Pvt. Ltd an associate of all the leading brands of Indian Real Estate market with more than 10 yrs of experience in real estate services handling the entire project in India. We understand the value of your time and money so provide the best services in Real Estate market with our unique portfolio management services.



For more details please visit

http://www.dlfprojectsgurgaon.com/express-greens-manesar/index.php

OR

http://www.affinityconsultant.com/property/property-in-gurgaon/dlf-express-greens-gurgaon/106.html



For Booking and Detail enquiry please Contact Our Property Advisor in Gurgaon L.N. Sharma - 9873161628



Contact Details:

Affinity Solutions Pvt. Ltd

L.N. Sharma – 9873161628

1110, 11th Floor, Arunachal Building,

Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place,

New Delhi – 110001

Email: info@affinityconsultant.com

