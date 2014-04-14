Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems & Services Market by Type (Wet FGD, Dry FGD, and others), by Application (Cement Manufacture, Chemical, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, and Others) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019“ report to its research database.



The global FGD systems and services market has witnessed a significant growth in the past few years and this stable growth is estimated to continue in the coming years. Stringent governmental regulations and increasing number of coal-fired plants will be the key influencing factors for the global FGD market.



The FGD market is experiencing enormous growth which is expected to continue in the near future, mainly driven by the high growth region– Asia-Pacific. A considerable amount of developments took place in this region. Asia-Pacific is the main FGD market, and accounted for more than 50% of the total FGD market in 2013. It is expected to boost the overall FGD systems and services market, mainly due to high growth of coal-fired power plants in China and India. The growth of FGD systems market in this region is also the result of industrial air pollution control regulations. The recent 12th Five Year Plan in China strengthened the regulations on industrial air pollution. In India, the FGD systems market has a huge potential of growth, if impending sulfur dioxide control regulations are imposed.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/flue-gas-desulfurization-systems-services-market-by-type-wet-fgd-dry-fgd-and-others-by-application-cement-manufacture-chemical-power-generation-iron-steel-and-others-global-trends-f-market-report.html .



Power generation is the largest application segment of FGD systems and services. It held more than half the market share in the year 2013. Power generation relies mainly on combustion of coal for generation of electricity. The combustion of fossil fuels generates huge amounts of harmful pollutants. These pollutants have adverse effects on human health and the environment. Hence, the regulations for control of industrial air pollution are being implemented and strengthened in many countries.



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This research report categorizes the global market for FGD systems and services on the basis of types, applications, and geography along with forecasting revenues and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets. The FGD market is segmented on the basis of types namely Wet FGD, Dry FGD, and others. The FGD systems market is segmented on the basis of industry applications such as cement manufacture, chemicals, iron & steel, power generation and others. The market is classified on the basis of geography as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Each segment is further analyzed and the revenues have been forecasted. It aims to project growth of the global market of FGD systems and services till 2019. The market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global FGD systems and services market. The study involved analysis of information gathered from various secondary and primary sources.



Competitive scenarios of the major players in the FGD systems market have been studied in detail. The leading players in the industry have also been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These major players include key FGD systems manufacturers such as Alstom SA (France), Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), and Mitsubishi-Hitachi Power Systems (Japan).



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