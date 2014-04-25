New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- GlobalData's "Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) In Asia-Pacific - Infrastructure, Investment and Regulation Analysis" gives detailed information on the transmission and distribution market in the Asia Pacific region, focusing on countries - China, India, Indonesia, Australia, Japan and New Zealand. The report covers all the six countries for the transmission and distribution market. T&D infrastructure, investment analysis, drivers, restraints, and regulation analysis is given for each of the six countries.
Scope
- The report provides detailed analysis of the transmission and distribution market in different countries. It's scope includes the study of different countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
- Information related to power supply structure in the countries.
- Analysis of T&D market related to network lines (in Ckm), capacity (in MVA) and substations (units) for the countries.
- Information related to smart grid and power imports and exports in the countries.
- T&D investment planned during the forecast period in the countries.
- Key regulations influencing the T&D market in these countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on historic and forecast data related to T&D capacity, line length and substations in the China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
- Refine business strategies with a complete understanding of the trends and developments shaping the T&D markets in the above mentioned key countries.
- Evaluate opportunities in promising T&D markets to quantify potential returns on investment.
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