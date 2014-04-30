Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Electronics in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Consumer electronics in Romania saw a good 2012, recording moderate value sales growth. Its performance was fully in line with the gross national product growth in 2012. Growth was also positively affected by decreasing unemployment and slowly rising job security. This allowed consumers to increase their spending on electronic products.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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