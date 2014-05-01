Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The report “Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Databases (SQL, Nosql), Software (Database Application Builder, Data Scaling and Replication, Back-Up and Recovery, Database Encryption), Deployment Models (Iaas, Paas, Dbaas) and Service Models (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) & Organization Size (Small And Medium, Large) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)” defines and segments the global cloud database and DBaaS market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasts of revenues. It also identifies drivers, restraints, and opportunities for this market.



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the cloud database and DBaaS market to grow from $1.07 billion in 2014 to $14.05 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.30% during the forecast period of 2014-2019.



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Browse 80 market data tables 14 figures spread through 144 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Database and DBaaS Market”

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Increasing demands for flexible and cost-effective database storing solutions in cloud along with the requirements of features such as scalability, elasticity, and automated backup are playing an important role in creating the future of the loud database market. Major tier-1 companies and many start-ups are getting into the escalating market of cloud database and DBaaS.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global cloud database and DBaaS by types of databases, by software solutions, by different deployment as well as service models, by end users, and by regions, namely North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). Vendors offer cloud database solutions based on the data model they use and the infrastructure they are built-on. The major cloud database deployment models analyzed in the report are Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Database as a Service, these models differ by the level of administrative control a user gets.



The major forces which are driving this market are the innovations in ways of data storing and memory allocation. The demand of cloud database solutions is expected to grow in coming years, as traditional approach for storing databases are difficult to manage. Moreover, cloud databases enable organizations to focus on their business critical applications and underlying infrastructure is managed by service provider. Companies providing different offerings in terms of virtualization and DBaaS solutions are looking forward to gain better competitive advantage in this growing market, thereby creating new solutions for the overall cloud database and DBaaS market. The growing momentum towards virtualization as means of consolidation of IT recourses is driving the growth of cloud based services and eventually growth of cloud databases. Providing easy access to databases with minimum or no tedious administration costs is pushing organizations to move their ever increasing on-premise database workloads to cloud.



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