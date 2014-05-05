New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Growth in total pet products current value sales in 2012 was down slightly on 2011, mainly due to increasing maturity and price competition. Nonetheless, current value growth remained well above the average for the entire pet care market as rising disposable incomes and the pet humanisation trend encouraged Chileans to increase spending on various products to improve the health, happiness and general wellbeing of their pets. These not only included necessity items like pet healthcare products,...
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pet Products in Turkey
- Pet Products in France
- Pet Products in Russia
- Pet Products in Israel
- Pet Products in Norway
- Pet Products in Hungary
- Pet Products in Argentina
- Pet Products in Germany
- Pet Products in China
- Pet Products in Hong Kong, China