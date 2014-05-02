Company specializing in non surgical hair replacement begins local online marketing campaign

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Raveen Hair Replacement, a company specializing in hair loss restoration and non surgical hair replacement in Greensboro, NC, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Raveen Hair Replacement will appeal to local area customers by enhancing its online presence to rank in Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company in launching a brand new website for a more seamless online browsing experience, optimizing content to achieve better local search results and providing a constant source of information through its blog.



In revamping its online branding and streamlining its web presence, Raveen Hair Replacement is seeking to cater to those local area clients in need of hair loss restoration, hair loss treatment and non invasive, non surgical hair replacement in Greensboro, NC.



“We’ve distinguished ourselves over the years by providing people who are experiencing hair loss with a way to regrow their hair that’s non invasive and highly successful,” said Eddie Goins, Owner of Raveen Hair Replacement. “It’s important for us to be able to reach out to our local area customers and, likewise, for those people in need of our services to find us. BizIQ is assisting us in our online discoverability and we’re excited to be able to extend our outreach effectively through a digital medium.”



In business since 1971, Raveen Hair Replacement is a professional, full service hair replacement, hair loss and hair care specialist. The company specializes in hair replacement for men and women alike, focusing on non surgical and non evasive hair replacement and hair loss treatment procedures.



Offering a vast array of services, provided by licensed barbers and cosmetologists, the company focuses primarily on full head bonding, perimeter bonding, hair additions, hair repair, haircuts, cleaning, conditioning, styling, scalp treatments and coloring. Raveen Hair Replacement also offers customers hair care products, including shampoo, conditioner, hairpieces, hairpiece tape, hairpiece glue, toupees and a full line of Paul Mitchell hair care products.



To learn more about Raveen Hair Replacement, its services or to schedule an appointment for a consultation, please visit the company’s website at http://www.theraveen.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.