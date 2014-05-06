Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The report “Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market (Host Based IDS/IPS, Network Based IDS/IPS, Wireless IDS/IPS, On-premise & Cloud Deployment, Appliances, Software, Professional Services) - Global Advancements Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)” segments the global market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies the drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse 60 market data tables, 13 figures spread through 190 pages and in-depth TOC on “Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market”

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Sophistication of the cyber threats and hacking attempts are playing a major role in shaping the future of Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems security market. Even though there are many other options for network security, intrusion detection and prevention has become the prime importance for the IT companies. There has been an immense increase in the adoption of network security products as the IT security spending has gone up. Companies are spending a considerable dedicated part of security budget on the IDS/IPS solutions.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global IDS/IPS Security market by type of IDS/IPS: network based IDS/IPS, host based IDS/IPS, and Wireless IDS/IPS; by various components: hardware, software, and services which are further divided into: consulting, managed services, design and integration, training and education; by deployment model: cloud based and On-premise; by industry verticals: aerospace, defense & intelligence, government(excluding defense) & public utilities, IT & telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, and others; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



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The major forces driving this market are sophistication of cyber threats, increased government pressure on security compliance and regulations, and increased spending on IT security solutions and services. The prime opportunities which are expected to boost this market are growing consumer market for IDS/IPS and increased virtualization pushing the IDS/IPS appliance market.



MarketsandMarkets expects that the global IDS/IPS Security market is estimated to be $2.716 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow to $5.042 billion in 2019. This represents an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2014 to 2019. In the current scenario, NA is expected to be the biggest market on the basis of spending and adoption for the IDS/IPS Security solutions and services. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the increasing IDS/IPS Security markets in the developing economies will further enhance the growth of the market.



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