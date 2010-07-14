RNCOS Releases a New Report - Global Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2010 -- RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, “Global Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis” to its report gallery. The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry has registered strong growth over the past few years. The outsourcing of drugs manufacturing provides many advantages for the pharmaceutical companies - like improved production capacity, quicker time to market and low scale up cost. With the help of contract manufacturing, pharmaceutical companies will be able to meet growing demand for new drugs and improve their core competencies. All these factors supported the contract manufacturing market to generate revenue of around US$ 22.5 Billion at the end of 2009.



According to our new research report “Global Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis”, demand for contract manufacturing services has been continuously soaring due to the rising cost pressure on pharmaceutical companies. Besides, most of the developed countries in the American and European regions are looking for ways to reduce their drugs expenditures after the global economic slowdown. This strategic move of developed countries has forced pharmaceutical companies to examine the drugs manufacturing outsourcing options. With the changing economic scenario and the pressure of reducing drugs manufacturing cost, the global contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2010-2012.



We have also found that countries like India, China, Singapore and Brazil are considered as the developed markets for contract manufacturers. The economic conditions of these countries are providing immense opportunities to pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand their businesses. Countries like Vietnam, South Korea and Bangladesh are rapidly emerging among other contract manufacturing destinations. Majority of drugs exported from these countries are destined to the American and European markets. In this regard, our research report provides complete information about the export of drugs from these countries.



The report provides an extensive research and prudent analysis of the global contract manufacturing industry. It gives an insight into the current and future market trends. The report has studied the key contract manufacturers in all of the countries covered in the report to help the client in understanding the overall market dynamics. The report will work as an investment guide for the clients looking to invest or outsource their manufacturing in these markets.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM265.htm



Check DISCOUNTED REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/promotion.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals study and analyze the industry and its various components, with comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.

