New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Ultra HNWIs in Chile 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Chile, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Report Highlights
- There were 665 UHNWIs in Chile in 2013, with an average wealth of US$126 million, making them a prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 12 billionaires, 239 centimillionaires and 414 affluent millionaires.
- UHNWIs accounted for 1.5% of the total HNWI population in Chile in 2013. This is much higher than the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Chile increased by 58.0%, rising from 421 in 2009 to 665 in 2013.
- While the number of billionaires increased by 300.0%, the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires increased by 40.6% and 66.3% respectively.
- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 24% to reach 866 in 2018. This will include 15 billionaires, 314 centimillionaires and 536 affluent millionaires.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Chile
- Size of Chile wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco Santander Chile, Scotiabank Chile, Corpbanca, Banco de Chile (BancoChile), Banco del Estado de Chile, Banco de Credito e Inversiones, BBVA Chile, Banco Itau Chile, Banco Security, Banco BICE,
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