Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Water-soluble fertilizers are fertilizers that can be dissolved in water and added or leached out of the soil easily. It is easy to control the precise amount of nutrients available to plants with the help of water-soluble fertilizers. In terms of volume, the water-soluble fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2018, reaching 9,251.2 thousand metric tons by 2018.



The global water-soluble fertilizers market has grown exponentially in the last few years and the growth is expected to continue. The factors such as increasing cost of fertilizers, ease of application, innovative production practices, new product offerings, increased availability, and the advent of micro irrigation and mechanized irrigation systems are driving the market for water-soluble fertilizers industry, globally. Few more driving factors for global water-soluble fertilizers market are subsidies provided by the government, increasing applications of green houses, and high efficiency. The main obstacle in the growth of global water-soluble fertilizers market is the seasonal demand and high cost of water-soluble fertilizers in comparison to regular soil applied fertilizers.



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Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations & joint ventures were major developmental initiatives taken up by companies in global water-soluble fertilizers market.



Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel) and Yara International ASA (Norway) companies are the most active market participants.



The global market for water-soluble fertilizers in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth around $10,758.7 million in 2012 and is expected to reach $ 14,709.4 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2018. Europe was the largest water-soluble fertilizers market and is followed by North America in 2012. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing water-soluble fertilizers market from 2013 to 2018.



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Scope of the report



This research report categorizes the global market for water-soluble fertilizers on the basis of Type, Crop type, Application, and geography; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets:



On the basis of Types



- Nitrogenous Water-soluble Fertilizers

- Phosphatic Water-soluble Fertilizers

- Potassic Water-soluble Fertilizers

- Other Water-soluble Fertilizers (Micronutrients)

- Biofertilizers

- Biostimulants



On the basis of Crop Types



- Field Crops

- Horticultural Crops

- Turf and ornamentals

- Others (Plantation crops, Hydroponics)



On the basis of Applications



- Fertigation

- Foliar



On the basis of geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- ROW



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