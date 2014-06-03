New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) registered stable growth in both current value and volume terms in 2013. This stable growth was mainly attributed to the ongoing consumer trend of drinking tea. In Germany tea has seen a radical change of image, from being perceived as an old-fashioned type of beverage to being a popular health and wellness hot drink. Consequently, kettles remained popular to prepare hot beverages, recording the highest volume growth in small kitchen appliances (non-cooking).
Competitive Landscape
Domestic companies dominated small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) in Germany up to 2013. The leading player in 2013 remained BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate, followed by another German company, petra-electric Peter Hohlfeldt. Severin Elektrogerate, another domestic player, was ranked third.
Industry Prospects
Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) is set to see declining volume growth over the forecast period. The projected volume decline is expected to be attributed to the steep decline of coffee mills over the forecast period. In addition, volume sales of kettles are expected to decline, as the hype for tea as a health and wellness hot drink is likely to fade in the forecast period 2013-2018.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Germany?
- What are the major brands in Germany?
- Has the recession impacted performance in small kitchen appliances insdustry?
- Are coffee mills growing in line with coffee machine consumption?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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