NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) Investor Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) shares was announced concerning whether a potential takeover of NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:NPSP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:NPSP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:NPSP investors.



On June 2, 2014, rumors surfaced that NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. might be taken over by Shire Plc. For $40 per NASDAQ:NPSP share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the target price for NASDAQ:NPSP shares at $53 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the NPS Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $101.64 million in 2011 to $155.59 million in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $36.27 million to $13.50 million. Shares of NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) grew from $7.93 per share in March 2013 to as high as $39.06 per share in February 2014.



On June 6, 2014, NASDAQ:NPSP shares closed at $34.60 per share.



Those who are current investors in NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPSP) and purchased their NASDAQ:NPSP shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com