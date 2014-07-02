Fast Market Research recommends "Household Cleaners in Malaysia (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Household Cleaners in Malaysia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers hard surface cleaners, bleaches/disinfectants, washroom, kitchen and other cleaners and polishes. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Household Cleaners in Malaysia is given in MYR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Malaysia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Bleach/disinfectants
- Hard Surface Cleaners
- Kitchen
- Washroom
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Malaysia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation Sdn Bhd, Alticor, Inc., Lam Soon Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, Century Bond group, Others
