San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- A deadline is coming up on July 28, 2014 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Higher One Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ONE) over alleged securities laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Higher One Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ONE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 28, 2014. NYSE:ONE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554..



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Higher One Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ONE) common shares between August 7, 2012 and May 12, 2014, that the defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The plaintiff claims that between August 7, 2012 and May 12, 2014 defendants made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Higher One Holdings, Inc's marketing and disclosure practices were in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act, that Higher One Holdings, Inc’s allegedly improper marketing and disclosure practices would subject Higher One Holdings, Inc to potential restitution demands and civil penalties, and that the amounts of potential restitution demands and civil penalties could reach levels that would cause an event of default under the Company's Credit Facility.



On May 12, 2014, Higher One Holdings, Inc disclosed that it is facing penalties from the Federal Reserve over asserted violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act relating to marketing and disclosure practices related to the OneAccount option for financial aid refund. The Company noted in the filing that the penalties it faces have the potential to trigger a default on its credit facility. Shares of Higher One Holdings, Inc declined from $6.41 per share on May 12, 2014, to $3.47 per share on June 25, 2014.



On June 30, 2014, NYSE:ONE shares closed at $3.81 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Higher One Holdings, Inc (NYSE:ONE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com