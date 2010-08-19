Silver Networks Solves Small Business Broadband Issues for Hosted Pbx Services

Park Ridge, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2010 -- Silver Networks uses a robust and feature rich soft switch platform that provides enterprise grade phone system functionality over existing broadband connections. Businesses that are either small in size, with less than 15 handsets, or that have multiple small offices that are geographically dispersed can operate as one single enterprise using less expensive cable or DSL circuits instead of the more costly T1 lines required by other hosted phone providers.



Alex Fayn, who spearheaded the Silver Networks development for parent company SNET Communications (http://www.snetconnect.com) said, "We like to think of ourselves as bandwidth agnostic. As more and more discussions unfold about Net Neutrality, we want businesses to have an freedom to select their bandwidth. We want to provide the cost saving benefits of VoIP technology for the US Small Business market- regardless of how they get their bandwidth." Silver Networks provides small businesses a complete telecommunications solution without the need for an investment in costly equipment, maintenance contracts or dedicated staff to administer.



There are no long term contracts and implementation time is measured in days as opposed to weeks as with other providers. All ordering is done online via their secure website (http://silvernetworks.com). By using the site's custom bandwidth meter and free line quality measurement, application, visitors are able to select their bandwidth based on actual metrics as opposed to just a wild guess or persuasive sales pitch from a provider.



As small and medium businesses compete in an increasingly complex and diverse environment, freedom of choice in selecting cost effective communications solutions is paramount. Companies can no longer sacrifice performance and sophistication in order to remain competitive. Silver Networks release of their robust suite of hosted telecommunications products has given the small and medium sized business the cost effective tools to prevail.

