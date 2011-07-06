eScan Antivirus Security Software Continues Winning Awards in 2011 for Security Products

Mumbai, Andheri -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2011 -- eScan, one of the leading providers of Information security solutions for desktops and servers continues its winning ways by bagging the Jan 2011 PCSL 5 Star award, Advanced+ Certification from AV Comparatives in the Feb 2011 tests and the April 2011 VB100 award successively.



The VB100 and AV-Comparatives awards are awarded to products that show good detection and removal capabilities without any false positives during on-demand scans. The PCSL was awarded to eScan for flagging Zero false positives during the Jan 2011 tests. eScan is one of the few products that bagged the highest awards from all the 3 testing bodies.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD of eScan, said “These awards further substantiate the technical superiority of the eScan range of solutions, including the just launched eScan 11 for SMBs and Corporate. These awards from leading independent bodies were awarded after undergoing rigorous testing. The testers also found eScan to be easy to use with low memory foot prints and that it also does not adversely impact the performance and startup time of the system. These awards prove that eScan is the best Information Security Solution for both Home and Business Computer Users.”



About eScan

eScan, the world's first Real-time Anti-Virus and Content Security software for desktops and servers is developed and marketed by MicroWorld. It is powered by innovative and futuristic technologies, such as MWL Technology, DIRC Technology, NILP Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against evolving threats. It has achieved several certifications and awards from industry’s most prestigious testing bodies, notable among them being Virus Bulletin, West Coast Labs (Checkmark), ICSA and continues to get applauds. Combining the power of various technologies, eScan provides Multilevel Real-time Protection to Computers and Networks.



Media Contact:

