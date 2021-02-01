New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The Release Agents Market is forecasted to grow from USD 964.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for baked-food products globally. Consumer acceptance of baked food items has fuelled demand for the market in bakery and confectionery, resulting in an increased demand for release agents. The increasing use of release agents in the confectionery and bakery industry due to the issue of products being stuck on the equipment has led the manufacturers to look to the use of release agent to prevent the stickiness problem, thus fuelling the demand for release agents on the global market.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Release Agents market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Release Agents business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Release Agents market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Global Release Agents Market Scope:



A broad Release Agents market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Release Agents market.



The major players in the market are Avatar Corporation (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), AAK AB (Sweden), Cargill (US), Dowdupont (US), Par-Way Tryson Company (US), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Mallet & Company, Inc. (US), IFC Solutions, Inc. (US) and Lecico GmbH (Germany).



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solid

Liquid

Water-Based Release Agents



Ingredient Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Vegetable oils

Emulsifiers

Wax & wax esters

Antioxidants



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Bakery

Breads

Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Confectionery Products

Processed Meat



Regional Analysis of the Release Agents Market:



The global Release Agents market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Release Agents market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the key factors driving the global Release Agents market?



Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?



Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?



What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Release Agents market?



What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Release Agents Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Release Agents Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased use in the baking industry of release agents

4.2.2.2. Increased awareness of consumer and health concerns

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. International rules governing the use of Food Release Agents

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Release Agents Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Solid

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2016 – 2026 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2016 – 2026 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4. Water-Based Released Agents

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2016 – 2026 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Continue…



