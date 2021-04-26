New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Release Agents Market is forecasted to grow from USD 964.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for baked-food products globally. Consumer acceptance of baked food items has fuelled demand for the market in bakery and confectionery, resulting in an increased demand for release agents. The increasing use of release agents in the confectionery and bakery industry due to the issue of products being stuck on the equipment has led the manufacturers to look to the use of release agent to prevent the stickiness problem, thus fuelling the demand for release agents on the global market.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Release Agents market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Release Agents business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Release Agents market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



The major players in the market are:



Avatar Corporation (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), AAK AB (Sweden), Cargill (US), Dowdupont (US), Par-Way Tryson Company (US), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Mallet & Company, Inc. (US), IFC Solutions, Inc. (US) and Lecico GmbH (Germany).



Global Release Agents Market Scope:



A broad Release Agents market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Release Agents market.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solid

Liquid

Water-Based Release Agents



Ingredient Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Vegetable oils

Emulsifiers

Wax & wax esters

Antioxidants



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Bakery

Breads

Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Confectionery Products

Processed Meat



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Based on type, the market for liquid segment is expected to hold the largest market at USD 615.5 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In addition to processed meat and convenience food, the use of liquid release agents for bakery and confectionery applications is constantly growing. Many specific liquid release agents have been introduced that are available in spray boxes to allow ease of use.



The market for bakery segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 634.4 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for baked goods. Baked products are classified into three broad segments: bread, biscuits and cakes; high demand is witnessed, mainly because of their low price, ease of production and increased popularity (due to their taste, nutritional value, varieties and ease of availability), making them a vital part of several meals.



The market for vegetable oils is expected to reach USD 447.6 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Recently, demand for non-hydrogenated vegetable oils has risen as it helps to increase the final product's shelf-life….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Release Agents Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Release Agents Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased use in the baking industry of release agents

4.2.2.2. Increased awareness of consumer and health concerns

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. International rules governing the use of Food Release Agents

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



Continue…



