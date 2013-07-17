Release-News.com Encourage UK Online Press Release Distribution

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- In a latest advertising campaign Release-News.com has been targeting UK businesses for online press release distribution. The UK based website caters for a worldwide audience, however their latest advertising campaign has encouraged several 'local' UK businesses to take advantage of the websites services.



Advertising has been targeting specifically the UK, through PPC advertising through various search engines including Google. Although Release-News advertises their services in US dollars, they wanted to explain that anyone with a Paypal account or credit card can order in various currencies just as easy (including Pounds Sterling)



The website which supplies various online press release distribution services has already benefited several UK companies, helping them gain better exposure and search engine rankings. They also believe that there are a great deal of UK businesses, who are not taking advantage of the positive effects PR distribution can bring to a company.



Adam Bailey from Release-News.com explained:



"When we first launched our site, we decided to trade in US dollars as a more recognised worldwide currency. We provide worldwide press release distribution solutions, however this month we have decided to target the UK to encourage the use of online news submission. As we are based in the UK we have many PR contacts locally and can offer many additional benefits to UK businesses. Clients can order our distribution packages just as easy, even though they are advertised in Dollars"



Last month Release-News reported that with recent changes their clients were benefiting from a further improved service. In some cases hits of up to 2K visitors were being channelled to some of their published press releases. Many online businesses have started using Release-news services to gain safe, effective and natural links.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com offer press release writing, editing and distribution services for a worldwide audience. They offer several distribution packages including free distribution. Paid levels are $22 to $59. Established in 2009 they have been helping small to medium businesses gain extra exposure VIA the internet. This month they targeted UK online press release distribution.