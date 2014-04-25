Release of Blood on Their Hands San Jose State University's Sigma Chi Chapter and the Death of Gregory Johnson Junior

San Leandro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Author Anita Wills, invites you to a Book Reading & Signing for the release of her book, BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY’S SIGMA CHI CHAPTER AND THE DEATH OF GREGORY JOHNSON JUNIOR. The event will take place on May 17th, at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S 7th St #101, San Jose, CA 95112, between 5-7 pm.



Blood on Their Hands describes the life and untimely death of Gregory Johnson Junior, a 20 year old African American Male. It is an account of a botched investigation into the death of Gregory Johnson Junior on November 22, 2008, at the Sigma Chi Frat House. Gregory Johnson Junior was a Sophomore studying Kinesiology when he was found dead in the Basement of the Sigma Chi Frat House. The Coroner ruled his death Suicide by hanging or Ligature Strangulation.



Blood on the Hands unravels some truths about what happened to Gregory Junior, on that fateful day. The book is a detailed account of the events surrounding his death and the aftermath. As an African American Student excelling in school, Gregory had every reason to live. Author Anita Wills presentation will include signing copies and answering questions. Copies will be available for purchase at the event and Gregory Johnson's Mother Denise Johnson will be there to answer questions.