Release of New Genre of Graphic Novel at Comic Con NYC

Springfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Carousel Productions will debut their new genre Graphic Novel "The Mind Of God" at the New York City Comic Con on Oct 11 through 14 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, Exhibitor Booth 3346. The novel explores the relationships among people whose lives intertwine amidst the turbulence in the Middle East. The story is realistic and offers a perspective on the many pressing issues facing our nation and the world in this time of great economic, political, and religious turmoil. The world-renowned poetry of the 13th century Muslim Sufi mystic Jalal al-Din Rumi provides a healing message that is interwoven into the plot.



This novel is being offered as a healing graphic experience for our time.



The PLOTLINE

Like the swirling dance of the Dervish, the musical compositions of a young Muslim woman propel us from the war-torn landscape of the Middle East to the Thirteenth Century tableaux of the encounter of Rumi with his teacher, Shams of Tabriz. The path of the heroine leads to her enlightenment and ours, as the war within us is faced and transformed.



Backstory

Inspired by the poetry of the Sufi mystic Jalal al-Din Rumi, the author Dennis Spain, conceived and mentally outlined the storyline during a "walking meditation" workshop held on the Big Island of Hawaii. A year after the completion of the screenplay, the idea was conceived to also publish the story as a graphic novel.When award-winning artist Natalie Marino joined the project, it was quickly realized that this book would be like no other graphic novel...and, in fact, would initiate a new genre in the arts: museum quality images in the graphic novel format and a realistic serious storyline. Ms Marino worked on this project for 3 years, creating over 900 paintings to be included in the book. The full page illustrations can be framed as gicle art pieces.



Books will be offered for sale and a special book signing will be presented on all days of the convention. Posters and original collector item paintings will be offered for sale as well. For those not able to attend NYC ComicCon Convention you may purchase\ books and other items through the website: http://www.mindofgod.info.



For more information contact:

Dennis Spain: Dennis.Spain@gmail.com;

Natalie Marino: drkiana@aol.com