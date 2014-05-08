Release on High Net Worth Trends in India 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2008 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2013. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis. This report provides projections of the volume and wealth of India HNWIs. This includes demographic trends (2009-2013) and findings of the proprietary Wealth Insight HNWI Database.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-india-2014-report.html



Scope:



Independent market sizing of India HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy:



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



Browse More Reports related to Banking: http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market-reports-159.html



Key Highlights:



In 2013, there were 246,601 core millionaires in India, with a combined wealth of US$714 billion.

During the review period, the number of core HNWIs increased by 28.2%, from 192,364 in 2009 to 246,601 in 2013.

The number of core HNWIs in India is expected to grow by 34% over the forecast period to reach 355,790 by 2018.



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