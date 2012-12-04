RelentlessMTG Announces MtG Holiday Gift Box Promotion

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- In December 2012, RelentlessMTG.com will give away three new Magic the Gathering 2012 Holiday Gift Boxes. Each box is a useful storage container and comes with packs of Return to Ravnica and a promo card. Winners will be chosen after Christmas at random from among customers who placed card orders from the website during the month.



Having amassed 20,000+ positive feedback on ebay since 2004 as "Relentless_MTG", in 2012 the owner opened RelentlessMTG.com in order to offer a wider selection of cards at lower prices. The new selling platform allows RelentlessMTG to offer several perks to buyers: Free Shipping on orders over $50, 5% back in store credit on every purchase, and discount coupons via email and Facebook.



About RelentlessMTG.com

RelentlessMTG.com MtG card store offers a wide selection of Magic the Gathering singles, lots, and casual precon theme decks at low prices with fast shipping. In addition, RelentlessMTG.com maintains one of the best Magic the Gathering card buylists. They offer 20% trade-in value if you elect to be paid in store credit.



RelentlessMTG

Pensacola, Florida

http://RelentlessMTG.com