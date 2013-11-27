Reliaable Developers Launches Another Landmark Project in BDA Limits

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reliaable Developers, one of Bangalore’s leading real estate companies known for its unique Residential Layouts, today announced the launch of its Reliaable Magnoliaa, a BDA approved residential layout.



Reliaable Magnoliaais poised to fulfill the growing need for world-class residential plots in South East Bangalore.



Expressing his happiness on launch of its second project in the same area, Mr. A.Rama Reddy, Managing Partner, Reliaable Developers, said, “We are highly delighted to announce launch of Reliaable Magnoliaaafter our success of our first Project Reliaable Gardenia.



This is our second projectoff Hosur-Sarjapur road, after having successfully sold out our first project “Reliaable Gardenia” in record time.



Reliaable Developers today has evolved into a leading Developer of Residential Layouts with proven credentials. It hasdelivered more than 7 millionsqft. sital area across Bangalore” added Mr. Rama Reddy.



Reliaable Magnoliaaa



Reliaable Developers presents its second project in Rayasandra- Reliaable Magnoliaaa- a BDA approved Residential Layout. Located close to HSR Layout and Electronic City Phase 2, in a scenic location, Reliaable Magnoliaais close to prominent IT companies and educationalinstitutions.



“Magnolia, which means ‘"Love of nature" is the symbolic meaning of the Magnolia flower. The innovatively planned gated community offers 93 plots set in 12 acreswith plot options ranging from 1500 to 2100 sq ft.”, said Mr. Rama Reddy.



Reliaable Magnoliaawill be offering well planned and open wideroads which welcomes one to a whole new experience.



“The residential Layout is completely secured andoffers amenities like Gazebos, Pebble Bay, Senior Citizen Kiosk, Jogging Track, Exercise Pavilion and Children play area.



The Residents will also be offered membership at Club Onne which has amenities like Indoor Badminton, Squash Court, Gym, Swimming Pool, Kids Pool, Billiards, Lawn Tennis, Half Basketball Court and Party Area. The green parks and playfield provide ample recreation for kids and adults alike”highlighted Mr. Rama Reddy



About Reliaable Developers Ltd.

The Reliaable Group has been engaged in the business of Layout Development, Formation and Construction from the year 2000. In a short span of thirteen years the group has completed a number of projects and accomplished a sale of 7 million sq. ft. of sital area & apartment. After understanding the demand nuances of the market and considering the Unique Selling Proposition of the City of Bangalore the group has developed well thought projects that have immediately captured the imagination of potential customers. Each project has been selected by the promoters after considering carefully various criteria for the promotion of the projects. As a result, the group has had instant success in the marketing of each project. The main criteria the promoters have considered are, scenic beauty, proximity to essential facilities such as schools, colleges, medical facilities etc.



For further information, please contact:

Reliaable Developers

Partner–Business Development



Media Contact :



Reliaable Phoenix Tower

#16 & 16/1, 1st Floor,

Museum Road,

Bangalore - 560001

+91 80 40311999

Website :http://reliaabledevelopers.com

kiran@reliaabledevelopers.com