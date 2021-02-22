Reliable and Cost-Efficient Book Keeping Services in Austin

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Lucy on the Go, the professional bookkeepers in Austin have been helping several small businesses with their bookkeeping needs. This 5 star rated firm is dedicated to bookkeeping and nothing else. The team here have years of combined experience in the industry and are aware of all the shortcuts, pitfalls and advantages for the businesses and business owners. Steve Cook, the CEO of Lucy is an MBA graduate and a certified public accountant who strives towards offering top notch bookkeeping services in Austin. Clients can be assured that their books will be clean and are set up for maximum tax return.



"I no longer worry about the books, payroll or taxes because Steve and Judy take care of everything, so that I have more time to actually manage my motels", says JB, a motel owner and operator. Whether it is IRS trouble and businesses have to get their taxes done or business owners who have been working hard trying to do their own books, whatever the reason for change may be, these Austin bookkeepers are here to make it easy for their clients. The team of qualified bookkeepers are detail-oriented people who are passionate about what they do.



Say no to a disorganized bookkeeper or a bookkeeper who simply says tax is not his problem. Get rid of those weird software tools and avoid hiring a part-time bookkeeper. It is time to make that switch and hire professional bookkeepers in Austin. Here at Lucy, SMBs can be assured that their books are organized and they can always keep track of all the financial details, plan ahead and meet the IRS deadlines.



Lucy on the Go is a company that offers professional bookkeeping services in Austin, TX. The professional Austin bookkeepers serve in over 29 major cities in Texas.



