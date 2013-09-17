Reliable and Efficient Locksmith Services from Stoddart's Lock and Safe

Surprise, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The services of reliable and trusted locksmiths are essential to safeguard any commercial or residential property. Security is important for homes and offices as it can protect people and their valuables. The services of bonded, licensed and insured locksmiths are offered by Surprise Az Stoddart’s Lock and Safe. In addition, Stoddart’s Lock and Safe owns a large collection of commercial and residential specialty hardware, which enables them to carry out the prescribed job quickly and easily. The service provider also offers mobile locksmith solutions on a 24/7 basis.



Stoddart’s Lock and Safe guarantees to provide viable solutions to lost vehicle keys, kids’ Disney keys and grandmas’ cabinet keys. The highly advanced residential services are said to cover alarm unlocking, file cabinet opening, access control, bump proof locks, safe installation/sale, iron gate repair/installation, recoding remote control, CCTV, burglary prevention, garage door installation, alarm system, emergency garage/gate lockout, lock repair/change, master key and rekey system, buzzer and intercom system repair/installation, and so on. In addition, Stoddart’s Lock and Safe also makes keys for domestic as well as foreign manufacturers. Obtaining the keys of selected cars with the help of the VIN number is also possible with this service provider. Customers can completely rely on the 24 hour mobile locksmith service facility offered by Stoddart’s Lock and Safe.



The website says, “We have access to all of the suppliers that everyone else does but we try to keep the items on hand that are most common in the Phoenix metro area.”



The Stoddart’s Lock and Safe’s services are available to customers from areas like Glendale, Phoenix, Verrado, Palm Valley, Waddell, Youngtown, Tolleson, Surprise, Sun City Grand, Sun City West, Scottsdale, Peoria, Paradise Valley, Palo Verde, New River, Morristown, Maricopa County, Luke AFB, Litchfield Park, Laveen, Goodyear, El Mirage, Deer Valley, Carefree, Cave Creek, Buckeye, Anthem, and Aguila. The estimated cost and other details can be obtained from the website surpriselock.com. Commercial services offered by Stoddart’s Lock and Safe include file cabinet opening, bumping proof locks, alarm unlocking, CCTV/remote CCTV, buzzer system, keypad locks, intercom systems, door closer, panic bars, iron gate repair and installation works, remote control recoding and much more. Potential customers are guaranteed efficient residential, commercial and automotive services from Stoddart’s Lock and Safe.



To get more information about Stoddart’s Lock and Safe, visit http://www.surpriselock.com.



About Stoddart’s Lock and Safe

Stoddart’s Lock and Safe is a family operated and owned business. Stoddart’s Lock and Safe ensures the services of reliable, affordable, insured, bonded and licensed locksmiths to customers. The advanced equipment and facilities of this service provider enable them in making any type of locks and keys.



Media Contact

Stoddart’s Lock and Safe

Owner: Scott Stoddart

Address: 15990 West Christy Drive

Surprise AZ 85379

Tel: 6233631996

Email: scott@surpriselock.com

URL: http://www.surpriselock.com