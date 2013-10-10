Reliable and Good Quality Mining Vehicles from PJ Mine Vehicles

Melrose Park, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Mine vehicles should be selected on the basis of the mine site as any mine vehicle cannot work properly on all mine sites. Therefore each mine vehicle needs certain additional requirements for the purpose of following the rules of the mine site. PJ Mine Vehicles can be considered a one-stop shop offering all the services required by prospective mine vehicle buyers and mine vehicle owners. A wide range of surface vehicles and underground vehicles are put up for sale to customers through the website pjminevehicles.com.au. The service provider also ensures the delivery of mine vehicles with all the specifications required for any type of mining project.



PJ Mine Vehicles has several years of experience in supplying good quality mine vehicles at reasonable rates to customers from Australia. Therefore, this service provider can easily offer custom equipment in compliance with different mine sites and also ship the vehicle to any state within the country. The professional staff of PJ Mine Vehicles are said to address every query of customers related to various mine site’s legislations, laws, rules and specifications. The competitive ratings and features of the offered mine vehicles are available from the website pjminevehicles.com.au, which enables making comparisons with the rates of similar service providers. Potential customers can contact PJ Mine Vehicles in order to get a quote on reliable and good quality mine vehicles.



The website says, “We can customize your mining vehicle to the exact specifications, we also offer the highest quality mine vehicle fit out, so come to us for your mine site vehicle compliance and be assured that you are leaving with the best mine vehicle!”



PJ Mine Vehicles is said to be specialized in the complete fit out of underground 4WD and surface mining vehicles. In addition, this dealer offers a wide range of mining vehicle accessories like GVM suspension upgrades, vices, cranes, drill rod racks, braking systems for underground and surface mine vehicles, metered pumps, heavy duty steel trays, bunded fuel tanks, high level lighting and much more. PJ Mine Vehicles is also an authorized body builder of Toyota’s new vehicles and is also a licensed center of SIBS Brake Fitting. People who need mine vehicles from a trustworthy source can completely rely on the products and services offered by PJ Mine Vehicles.



To get more information about PJ Mine Vehicles, visit http://www.pjminevehicles.com.au



About PJ Mine Vehicles

PJ Mine Vehicles has over 12 years of experience in selling good quality reliable mine vehicles and related accessories. Customers can browse through a list containing a wide range of surface as well as underground mine vehicles at the website pjminevehicles.com.au.



Media Contact

PJ Mine Vehicles

Contact: Media Relations

Address: 1097 South Rd

Melrose Park, South Australia

Australia, 5039

Tel: 08 8277 6333

Email: infome@pjminevehicles.com.au

URL: http://www.pjminevehicles.com.au