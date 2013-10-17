Reliable & Best Islamic Forex Broker Malaysia Offers Swap Free Forex Accounts

Bangsar, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Selangor, Malaysia, October 16, 2013 – Foreign currency trading has become a popular means of making fast money. For the last one decade or so, individual traders are getting attracted towards this lucrative way of making money. Now, followers of Islam who want to invest money following the guidelines of Islamic Shria laws can now also take advantage of the currency trading. The Islamic Forex Broker Malaysia now offers forex accounts that are fully compliant with the Islamic rules.



They thus bring the new opportunity of opening an Islamic forex account for all those who want to take advantage of this emerging investment and money-making opportunity. The broker maintains that there are people who don’t find it suitable to invest money in the currency market because of the absence of the Islamic trading accounts. Now, all such people can open their accounts through the broker and can start trading currencies to make money.



The broker reveals three simple steps following which one can open an Islamic account for currency trading. Malaysia based currency broker maintains that their objective is to reach those rich and wealthy people of the Islamic world who are still not aware of the huge benefits that the global currency markets offer to the traders. “We respect their religious feelings and have come up with swap free forex accounts that are fully compliant according to the Islamic laws. Our aim is to encourage them to participate in the currency trading and multiply their richness”, maintains one of the brokers of the company.



They maintain that currency trading requires good amount of knowledge besides having money for investment. Besides offering them Islamic currency trading accounts, the broker also offers them a host of information and free education to help facilitate them to trade profitably in the currency markets. So, besides opening an Islamic account, one can gain vast knowledge about currency trading which will make them more confident to trade currencies and make money. For opening an Islamic forex trading account, one may follow the link http://islamic-forex-broker-malaysia.weebly.com .



About Islamic Forex Broker Malaysia

Islamic Forex Broker Malaysia is offering swap free forex accounts to the currency traders who want to start trading according to the Islamic sharia laws. Besides, they have been providing knowledge, technologies and services in the financial business for the benefit of investors and traders who follow Islam. The company provides Forex education, brokerage services and the professional trading software for the benefit of the participants of financial market trading.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Ahmad Shahie

Website: http://forextradingmalaysia.org