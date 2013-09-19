Reliable Massage Training School & Certification Program in NJ

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The popularity of massage therapy is increasing not only for recreational reasons but also because of the medical benefits. The increasing demand by the public has resulted in more demand for certified massage therapists.



A reliable massage school that offers excellent training and is a certification program in New Jersey will provide the students with several career options within the industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a rise of nineteen percent over the next eight years. Presently forty-two states offer licenses for this career and more number of schools are appearing in different parts of the United States and in NJ.



Certification procedure and requirements are not the same in all the states across the country, which makes it difficult for individuals to decide on what school to attend for their careers. If you opt for a well-known program from a reliable institution, you will improve the possibilities of becoming successful and practicing legally. Generally, participants can commence full-time employment within a few months after finishing the massage program. When you opt for this career path, you will receive training on different subjects, such as body movement, physiology, business management, bodywork, body mechanics, anatomy, study of tissue, and massaging techniques. You can take up employment with salons, spas, metropolitan areas, and cruise ships. In addition, the awareness of medical benefits of this therapy has provided professionals an opportunity work with hospitals and other kinds of physical therapy organizations.



Choosing a reliable and comprehensive massage therapy school in New Jersey will provide you with high quality training and knowledge that provides more career opportunities for the students. The most efficient and reliable method to find a good program in NJ from a well-reputed institution is to make sure it is state licensed. Individuals are advised to visit the websites of the various courses and understand the duration, course content, and the practical training offered by these programs. Reading the comments and feedback provided by past participants will help you understand how satisfied these participants are and the kind of career opportunities they received after the completion of their training programs.



The program offered by the Academy of National Health Sciences http://www.anhs-school.com/massage--bodywork-program.html enables participants to learn about the basic concepts of massage therapy. Additionally, the students are trained in four styles of therapies, such as Reflexology, Swedish massage, Medical Massage, and Shiatsu. Students also have the option of choosing day classes or night classes as per their personal requirements. The course covers various subjects, such as kinesiology, anatomy, pathology, physiology, and hydrotherapy along with the four special therapy styles. The participants are also told about the importance of ethics and good business practices when they become professional therapists. They are provided with liability insurance application forms, business forms, massage tools, supplies, and other resources that are needed to commence their personal practices. Every student is provided with text books and individual materials. The trainers are well-qualified and experienced to ensure the highest training is available for the students.



About The Academy of Natural Health Science

The Academy of Natural Health Science is a well-reputed holistic health and massage school that has offered its services for over two decades. Participants can choose from different kinds of courses that provide additional career choices while being passionate about their work.



Learn more about the massage program and school at ….



Website: http://www.anhs-school.com/massage--bodywork-program.html



Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095 USA

Phone: 732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net



Academy of Natural Health Sciences® - Woodbridge, New Jersey (NJ) Classroom Training for New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY), New York City (NYC) and Pennsylvania (PA) On-Line Classes for the U.S. and the World.