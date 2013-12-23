Reliable Roof Repair and Restoration from North Star Construction

Mercer Island, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Roofs often get damaged during the rainy season or in the winter when the outside environment is harsh. It is important to identify damage to roofing as quickly as possible to make the proper repairs and restorations.



According to Komonews.com, a properly repaired and well-functioning roof can last 25 to 30 years. If a roof starts to leak, it does not necessarily mean a roof needs total replacement. The only way to tell for sure is to work with a qualified roofing contractor. Although it may seem costly at first, over the long run professional fixes are worth the service fee.



If you identify deficiencies with roofing during the summer months or during off-seasons, the repair work may be less costly and easier to schedule. It is important to work with a contractor that is well-respected in the community and is capable of handling a variety of roofing malfunctions. Fast and effective fixes have the power to keep roofing systems operating at their peak.



About North Star Construction

North Star Construction installs and repairs roofing, gutters, fencing and decks with the utmost professionalism and skill. Company personnel make competitive bids on projects and are willing to explain services in a way that is easy to understand. A full listing of services and company features is available via the following link: www.seattleroofing.com



For further information on North Star Construction and fixing leaky roofs, please call (425) 210-5524 to speak to a qualified representative. There is no reason to delay because small leaks may turn into big problems. Call today to schedule a roof inspection.



Contact Information:

North Star Construction

Address:

2441 76th Ave SE

Suite #313

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Phone: (425) 210-5524

Email: office@seattleroofing.com

Website: www.seattleroofing.com