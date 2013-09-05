Reliable RVs and the Best A'van Caravan Range in Adelaide

Windsor Gardens, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- A’van Adelaide offers the best Recreational Vehicles and Caravans for campers in Australia. The store is not only one of the top manufacturers of RVs but is also a one top shop for genuine spare parts and accessories. They have a variety of vehicles to meet different requirements of their customers. The company manufactures an exciting line of caravans, campers, motorhomes and beautiful recreational vehicles.



The motorhomes here consist of the finest aspects, unique, luxurious and high quality accommodation features for those thirsty travelers. The campers range of vehicles such as the Aliner, Sportliner, Golf Challengers, Weekender, Cruiseliner, etc. are some of the most popular choices of campers because of their features that best suit all kinds of camping trips. They are also dealers of new and second hand vehicles. So, those who want to buy second hand campers such as the hardtops, poptops, adventure pack and so on at the best price and great quality, this is the right place to be.



The service department at A’van Adelaide handles all kinds of servicing and repairs such as major component installations, installing entertainment systems or air conditioning units or roll-out awnings. Their factory trained technicians are experts in handling major structural repairs or make interior modifications according to the requirements of their customers. These technicians have years of experience in handling any kind of repairs and provide the most reliable service to their customers at all times.



Their services are quick as well as honest and that is what makes the customers prefer them again and again. The workshop has a great range of aftermarket accessories, chemical toilets, 12V accessories and towing aids. They offer Van Servicing with single and tandem axles, underslinging of axles for greater ground clearance, installation of diesel heating units, awnings, roof mounted or ducted air conditioning units and full annex’s. To know more about A’van Vehicles visit website www.campersperth.avanadelaide.com.au



About www.campersperth.avanadelaide.com.au

A’van Adelaide, www.campersperth.avanadelaide.com.au based at Adelaide, Australia was established during the early 1990’s by Peter and Jan White. A’van Adelaide is one of the largest manufacturers of Recreational Vehicles in Australia. They have an entire range of A’van caravans, Poptops, Campers and Motorhomes. Every vehicle is given and on-road test so that the customers can check for the overall performance of the vehicle.



Media Contact



Media Relations – A’Van Adelaide

Address: 494 North East Road, Windsor Gardens, South Africa 5087

Phone Number: 08-8261-8442

Email: info@avanadelaide.com

Website URL: http://campersperth.avanadelaide.com.au