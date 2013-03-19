Reliable Web Hosting at a Special Offer from Wirenine.com

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- A lot of people are now interested in web hosting to promote their business, projects, organizations, and more. The problem is that with the number of web hosting sites available online, the competition is cut throat and is very steep. Wirenine.com stands out from the crowd by offering an unlimited web hosting plan at only $1 a month. For those interested in trying out the plan, they simply need to visit the website and check out the promo available. Aside from this offer, there are other great deals with their products ranging from 20% to 30% discounts.



The $1 a month promo offers unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth and more. The regular price of this plan is usually at $8.95 but now, customers can enjoy the same service for only $1 a month in three months.



After the third month in the plan, the price would revert back to $8.95 which means customers can save up to $23.85 in a year.



Web hosting is not only in their platter of services, Wirenine.com also has wordpress hosting, joomla hosting, magento hosting, and green hosting just to mention a few. They are also great reseller hosting and VPS hosting service provider.



Customers can get the service that they want when it comes to hosting plans at a fraction of the price but with plan that is limitless. With their reseller hosting plans, clients can be their own hosting company and sell, bill, and host sites from a private server provided by this company.



About Wirenine.com

WireNine is a market leading provider of shared, reseller and VPS hosting services as well as domain registrations founded in 2004.Their services are sought after customers from all over the globe because of its reliability, affordability, and also flexibility.



